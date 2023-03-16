TN Minister Udhayanidhi gets grand welcome on arrival at ancestral village in Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid a visit to the coastal delta districts of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, and dropped by his ancestral village of Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam, on Wednesday, for the first time since taking charge as a minister.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a slew of language laboratories at various schools in Kuthalam in Mayiladuthurai. As many as 6,029 language laboratories are being set up across schools in the state at a cost of Rs 23 crore, sources said. School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and environment minister Siva V Meyyanathan presided over the event.

Later, Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the ancestral house of his grandfather, former chief minister M Karunanidhi, which is known as ‘Muthuvelar Library’ in Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district. “I’ll follow the footsteps of ‘Perarignar’ CN Annadurai, ‘Kalaignar’ M Karunanidhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, for the betterment of society,” the minister wrote in the library register.

He later garlanded the statues of Karunanidhi, his grandparents A Muthuvel and M Anjugam and former union minister S Murasoli Maran, and received petitions from residents and farmers after receiving a grand welcome. The minister was accompanied by District Collector A Arun Thamburaj, TFDC Chairman N Gowthaman and TAHDCO Chairman U Madhivanan.

