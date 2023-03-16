Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to conduct immediate Class 12 exams for absentees in June: Education Minister 

Usually the absenteeism percentage during the board examinations would be around 4.5%. This year it is around 5%, Poyyamozhi said.

Published: 16th March 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

TN Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)

TN Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  Addressing concerns over the marginal increase in absenteeism among Class 12 students for the state board examination that is underway, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday said that instant exams for such candidates and those who failed the papers will be held in June. Such candidates would be given special coaching and counselling before appearing for the instant exams, he added. 

Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of a function at the Collectorate, the minister said, “Usually the absenteeism percentage during the board examinations would be around 4.5%. This year it is around 5%.” 
With around 40,000 absentees for the public examination last year, instant exams were held for around 51,000 students, which included those who failed the boards, the minister said.

We are holding a meeting with chief educational officers on Thursday and have already instructed the officials to ascertain the reasons behind the absenteeism in the exams, he added. Further, pointing out that there were around 1.90 lakh students who dropped out from school in 2021-22, the minister said that they have been identified and enrolled back.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Class 12 exams in TN re-exam for class 12 TN Education Minister 
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp