TN to conduct immediate Class 12 exams for absentees in June: Education Minister 

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Addressing concerns over the marginal increase in absenteeism among Class 12 students for the state board examination that is underway, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday said that instant exams for such candidates and those who failed the papers will be held in June. Such candidates would be given special coaching and counselling before appearing for the instant exams, he added.

Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of a function at the Collectorate, the minister said, “Usually the absenteeism percentage during the board examinations would be around 4.5%. This year it is around 5%.”

With around 40,000 absentees for the public examination last year, instant exams were held for around 51,000 students, which included those who failed the boards, the minister said.

We are holding a meeting with chief educational officers on Thursday and have already instructed the officials to ascertain the reasons behind the absenteeism in the exams, he added. Further, pointing out that there were around 1.90 lakh students who dropped out from school in 2021-22, the minister said that they have been identified and enrolled back.



