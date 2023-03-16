TNSTC delays compensation to accident victims, bus seized in Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur Motor Vehicles Accident Compensation Tribunal on Wednesday impounded a TNSTC bus after the corporation delayed releasing compensation to an accident victim.

According to sources, Alauddin (30) of Nallikoundan Nagar in Kangeyam, died after being hit by a TNSTC bus on June 19, 2016. A case was registered and legal proceedings were initiated against TNSTC in Tiruppur Motor Vehicles Accident Compensation Tribunal.

The court ordered compensation of Rs 16.29 lakh on November 13, 2017, but TNSTC did not release the compensation to the kin of the victim. A special petition was filed in Tiruppur Motor Vehicles Accident Compensation Tribunal and fast track court. During the hearing, the government agency sought time, but the judge ordered an immediate seizure order and the bus was seized.

