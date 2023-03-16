Woman member of notorious gang arrested from Sangagiri in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A week after she posted videos wielding weapons, police on Wednesday arrested Vinothini alias Thamana (23), member of Praga Brothers, a notorious gang in the city.

Peelamedu police had formed a special team and searched for Vinothini in Tiruppur and Virudhunagar. She recently released a video stating she did not release the video which was posted two years ago but went viral recently.

Vinothini claimed she did not involve in any criminal activity and was living a peaceful married life. Police traced Vinothini after she released the explanation and arrested her from Sangagiri in Salem. She was brought to Peelamedu and taken to Coimbatore MCH for a medical check up and produced before a judicial magistrate. She was remanded to the central prison under judicial custody. She was arrested in 2021 on charges of extorting money from wealthy youths after luring them through social media.

COIMBATORE: A week after she posted videos wielding weapons, police on Wednesday arrested Vinothini alias Thamana (23), member of Praga Brothers, a notorious gang in the city. Peelamedu police had formed a special team and searched for Vinothini in Tiruppur and Virudhunagar. She recently released a video stating she did not release the video which was posted two years ago but went viral recently. Vinothini claimed she did not involve in any criminal activity and was living a peaceful married life. Police traced Vinothini after she released the explanation and arrested her from Sangagiri in Salem. She was brought to Peelamedu and taken to Coimbatore MCH for a medical check up and produced before a judicial magistrate. She was remanded to the central prison under judicial custody. She was arrested in 2021 on charges of extorting money from wealthy youths after luring them through social media.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });