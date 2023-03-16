Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman member of notorious gang arrested from Sangagiri in Tamil Nadu

A week after she posted videos wielding weapons, police on Wednesday arrested Vinothini alias Thamana (23),  member of Praga Brothers, a notorious gang in the city.

Published: 16th March 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A week after she posted videos wielding weapons, police on Wednesday arrested Vinothini alias Thamana (23),  member of Praga Brothers, a notorious gang in the city.

Peelamedu police had formed a special team and searched for Vinothini in Tiruppur and Virudhunagar.  She recently released a video stating she did not release the video which was posted two years ago but went viral recently.

Vinothini claimed she did not involve in any criminal activity and was living a peaceful married life. Police traced Vinothini after she released the explanation and arrested her from Sangagiri in Salem. She was brought to Peelamedu and taken to Coimbatore MCH for a medical check up and produced before a judicial magistrate. She was remanded to the central prison under judicial custody. She was arrested in 2021 on charges of extorting money from wealthy youths after luring them through social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangagiri Praga Brothers
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp