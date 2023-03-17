Home States Tamil Nadu

17 days ahead, VOC port surpass annual target for 2022-23 fiscal

According to a press statement, the VOC port officials said they surpassed their cargo handling target by achieving 36.03 million tonnes of cargo as on Tuesday, with only 17 days left in FY 2022-23.

THOOTHUKUDI: VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port has surpassed its annual cargo handling target of 36 million tonnes set by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, 17 days ahead of the completion of the financial year (FY) 2022-23.  

"The port had also marked a Year-on-Year growth of 11.35%, despite disruptions in the global supply chain. The major commodities that witnessed considerable growth were construction material (67.41%), thermal coal (NTPL) ( 63.16 %), lime stone (51.72 %), sulphuric acid (37.34 % ), palm oil ( 35.55 %), industrial coal (25.08 %), thermal coal (TNEB) (12.80 %).

The major factors that contributed to the increased cargo handling activity were bulk cargo transhipment, implementation of preferential berthing scheme, MoU-based customer retention, attraction of ad-hoc container mainline vessel calls, increased coastal movement of salt and implementation of ease-of-doing-business initiatives," the statement said.

