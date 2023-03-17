Home States Tamil Nadu

20 lakh coupons issued to customers during Puducherry Shopping Festival

In the course of the festival, traders bought coupons from the government and issued them to customers intending to make purchases.

Published: 17th March 2023 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A shopkeeper issuing prize coupons to customers during Puducherry Shopping Festival in Karaikal on Wednesday | Express

A shopkeeper issuing prize coupons to customers during Puducherry Shopping Festival in Karaikal on Wednesday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL:  About 20 lakh coupons were issued in total to customers during the Puducherry Shopping Festival spanning 70 days in Karaikal and Puducherry. In Karaikal alone, about 9 lakh coupons were issued. According to the Karaikal Chamber of Commerce, as many as 379 traders participated in the festival which was held in the districts of Karaikal and Puducherry after a hiatus of twelve years.

In the course of the festival, traders bought coupons from the government and issued them to customers intending to make purchases. A lottery contest has been scheduled for March 21 in Puducherry. Karaikal traders, PSR Jewellers and Sekar Textiles and Readymades have issued one lakh coupons respectively to traders, the chamber revealed.

The festival, which was hosted in collaboration with the Puducherry tourism department, commenced on January 5 with the intention of running it for 50 days only. However, exhibitions spanned 20 days more. J Sivaganesh, the vice president of the Karaikal Chamber of Commerce, said, "The festival boosted business for the traders. It should ideally have commenced during Christmas last year.

Meanwhile, customers gave us feedback saying that more coupons should have been issued by the traders. Next time around, we will schedule the festival around Diwali." Meanwhile, about 11 lakh coupons were issued to customers in Puducherry. P Priytarshny, the Director of the Tourism Department in Puducherry, said, "The lottery draw will be organised by the Planning and Research Department, Puducherry, at Kamarajar Manimandapam in Karuvadikuppam in the evening hours of March 21."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Shopping Festival 20 lakh coupons
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp