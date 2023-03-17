‘AIADMK, BJP ties intact despite discontent’

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/CHENNAI: The simmering discontent among a section of the cadres of AIADMK and BJP after a few BJP functionaries shifted loyalties to AIADMK recently continued on Thursday. However, senior leaders of the party said the ties between the two parties are unaffected.

Talking to reporters at Kovilpatti, former minister Kadambur C Raju said the party would initiate legal actions against those who burnt the images of AIADMK interim general secretary Edapadi K Palaniswami on March 7 if the BJP fails to take action against them at the party level.

Raju said this in reaction to the revocation of suspension of Dinesh Rodi, the youth wing functionary in Thoothukudi North district of the BJP. On March 15, Venkatesan Chennakesavan, district president of the youth wing of Thoothukudi North district of the BJP suspended Rodi for six months from all responsibilities for acting against the principles of the party. However, a day after, Pon V Balaganapathi, state general secretary, cancelled the suspension.

Raju told media the AIADMK would proceed with legal actions further against Rodi. “We were waiting for action against Rodi by his party. We did not exert pressure on the police to take action against him on the request of Pon Balaganapathy,” he said and recalled that he had told Balaganapathy that he must initiate action against Rodi at the party level.

Stressing that there is no rift between AIADMK and BJP, Raju said the AIADMK demands the BJP to restrain those working against them. Meanwhile, in Chennai, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar took exception to the revocation of suspension of a BJP functionary who burnt a picture of EPS a day after suspending him. When asked about this development, Jayakumar asked: “So, the suspension was just an eye wash. BJP should restrain its cadre as the AIADMK did.” However, Jayakumar said the alliance between the two parties continues as declared by EPS and K Annamalai.

