Home States Tamil Nadu

‘AIADMK, BJP ties intact despite discontent’

Raju told media the AIADMK would proceed with legal actions further against Rodi. “We were waiting for action against Rodi by his party.

Published: 17th March 2023 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/CHENNAI:  The simmering discontent among a section of the cadres of AIADMK and BJP after a few BJP functionaries shifted loyalties to AIADMK recently continued on Thursday.  However, senior leaders of the party said the ties between the two parties are unaffected.

Talking to reporters at Kovilpatti, former minister Kadambur C Raju said the party would initiate legal actions against those who burnt the images of AIADMK interim general secretary Edapadi K Palaniswami on March 7 if the BJP fails to take action against them at the party level. 

Raju said this in reaction to the revocation of suspension of Dinesh Rodi, the youth wing functionary in Thoothukudi North district of the BJP. On March 15, Venkatesan Chennakesavan, district president of the youth wing of Thoothukudi North district of the BJP suspended Rodi for six months from all responsibilities for acting against the principles of the party.  However, a day after, Pon V Balaganapathi, state general secretary, cancelled the suspension. 

Raju told media the AIADMK would proceed with legal actions further against Rodi. “We were waiting for action against Rodi by his party. We did not exert pressure on the police to take action against him on the request of Pon Balaganapathy,” he said and recalled that he had told Balaganapathy that he must initiate action against Rodi at the party level.   

Stressing that there is no rift between AIADMK and BJP, Raju said the AIADMK demands the BJP to restrain those working against them. Meanwhile, in Chennai, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar took exception to the revocation of suspension of a BJP functionary who burnt a picture of EPS a day after suspending him. When asked about this development, Jayakumar asked: “So, the suspension was just an eye wash.  BJP should restrain its cadre as the AIADMK did.” However, Jayakumar said the alliance between the two parties continues as declared by EPS and K Annamalai. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK BJP Kadambur C Raju Edapadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp