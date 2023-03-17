Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t install cut-outs, flex banners, DMK cadre Bharathi told

The announcement was made by the party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi. His statement follows media reports that the cadre have been erecting flex boards in public places across the state.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi

RS Bharathi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has issued a directive to its party cadre, prohibiting the use of banners, cut-outs and flex boards at public places for party events, including those attended by the party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and other senior leaders. The announcement was made by the party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi. His statement follows media reports that the cadre have been erecting flex boards in public places across the state.

In a press statement, RS Bharathi highlighted that one or two banners may be placed safely at the place of party events only for advertisement purposes and these shouldn’t be placed along the road and street in such a way as to cause disaster to motorists and the general public. He also warned severe action against the persons who violate the instructions.

‘No plan to abolish creamy layer in OBC quota’

Chennai: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A Narayanaswamy, has said there is no plan to abolish the creamy layer in providing reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education and jobs.  He made this statement in response to a question raised by DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP, Kanimozhi. The union minister said a total of 95,563 vacancies in central government, public sector banks, financial institutions, and central public sector undertakings have been filled from 2016 to 2021, as per the Department of Personnel and Training. ens

