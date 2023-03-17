EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said that the deadline to submit applications for pensioners opting for higher pensions has been extended till May 3. The Supreme Court held that the employees who have retired before September 1, 2014, and had exercised the option under paragraph 11(3) before their retirement shall be eligible for pension on higher wages.

Guidelines and circulars regarding this were sent to the field officers on December 29 and January 5. Employees who retired before September 1, 2014, and had exercised joint options before their retirement can submit their applications online till March 3 as the deadline has been extended by the chairman of the central board of trustees, said a press release.

