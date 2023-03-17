Kodai wildfire tamed by drizzle: Forest official

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The wildfire at Kodaikanal is under control owing to slight drizzle, said District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden PK Dileep. Sources said the fire is not yet fully doused at Dolphin nose areas, affecting residents and road users.

Tourists have been barred from visiting the area until further notice. “Since the past two days, wildfires were reported in City view, Shenbaganur and Adukkam. Timely intervention of forest personnel have made the situation under control.

Due to high heat waves, the temperature of rocks increased leading to the fire, which engulfed grasses and trees. Around 1.95 hectares of land were destroyed. The Dolphin nose tourist area is not under forest area,” he added.

DINDIGUL: The wildfire at Kodaikanal is under control owing to slight drizzle, said District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden PK Dileep. Sources said the fire is not yet fully doused at Dolphin nose areas, affecting residents and road users. Tourists have been barred from visiting the area until further notice. “Since the past two days, wildfires were reported in City view, Shenbaganur and Adukkam. Timely intervention of forest personnel have made the situation under control. Due to high heat waves, the temperature of rocks increased leading to the fire, which engulfed grasses and trees. Around 1.95 hectares of land were destroyed. The Dolphin nose tourist area is not under forest area,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });