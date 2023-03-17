Kumki to arrive to catch injured jumbo

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Farmers in Athimathiyanur staged a protest on Thursday urging forest department officials to take steps to prevent an injured elephant from entering the village. The farmers alleged that officials failed to send back the wild elephant, which had an injury in its mouth after allegedly biting a country-made bomb (Avuttukai) inside a forest, although they informed officials a few days ago.

“The animal is unable to chew grass or any other food for the past one week. As a result, it looks weak. The animal recently entered tomato fields but could not eat tomatoes because of the injury. Though forest officials tried to chase away the animal, it continues to roam near the farmland and we are scared,” the farmers said.

The farmers demanded that the animal should be sent back inside the forest. Karamadai forest range officer Divya said the animal is 15 years old and a Kumki elephant from Kozhikamuthi camp would reach Athumathaiyanur on Friday morning. Two veterinarians from Coimbatore and Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) have been monitoring the animal with the help of a tracking team.

DFO TK Ashok Kumar said, “We will be able to confirm if it was injured due to Avuttukai only after assessing it. Based on the veterinarian’s suggestion, our staff provided fruits laced with medicines to the animal. However, it didn’t eat it. It is currently inside the Gopanari Reserve forest.”

COIMBATORE: Farmers in Athimathiyanur staged a protest on Thursday urging forest department officials to take steps to prevent an injured elephant from entering the village. The farmers alleged that officials failed to send back the wild elephant, which had an injury in its mouth after allegedly biting a country-made bomb (Avuttukai) inside a forest, although they informed officials a few days ago. “The animal is unable to chew grass or any other food for the past one week. As a result, it looks weak. The animal recently entered tomato fields but could not eat tomatoes because of the injury. Though forest officials tried to chase away the animal, it continues to roam near the farmland and we are scared,” the farmers said. The farmers demanded that the animal should be sent back inside the forest. Karamadai forest range officer Divya said the animal is 15 years old and a Kumki elephant from Kozhikamuthi camp would reach Athumathaiyanur on Friday morning. Two veterinarians from Coimbatore and Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) have been monitoring the animal with the help of a tracking team. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DFO TK Ashok Kumar said, “We will be able to confirm if it was injured due to Avuttukai only after assessing it. Based on the veterinarian’s suggestion, our staff provided fruits laced with medicines to the animal. However, it didn’t eat it. It is currently inside the Gopanari Reserve forest.”