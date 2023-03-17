Manoj Pandian’s plea is pointless, EPS tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked the Madras High Court to dismiss the plaint by MLA PH Manoj Pandian, who is a supporter of O Panneerselvam, seeking a stay on the implementation of the resolutions of the party’s July 11, 2022, general council meeting which elected him as interim general secretary and abolished the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator.

“The reliefs sought in the application have become infructuous as the party has already implemented the resolutions. There is no question of seeking non-implementation of certain resolutions after a period of over eights months,” EPS said in a counter-affidavit filed before the court.

Saying that the plaint of Manoj Pandian is devoid of required particulars to show how he is affected through the said resolutions, he said that there is no urgency for granting any interim relief when the same relief sought earlier was dismissed by the division bench of Madras High Court.

Narrating the events that unfolded before and after the crucial July 11, 2022 GC meeting, the counter-affidavit further stated that neither Manoj Pandian or OPS can, at this point of time, raise any issue regarding the convening of the GC meeting.

Manoj Pandian recently filed the plaint seeking the court to restrain the party and it’s coordinator and joint coordinator from implementing the resoultions 3 to 7 which were in violation of the bylaws of the party.

EPS said the resolutions allowed abolition of the posts of coordinator, joint coordinator and bringing back the post of general secretary and a time frame of four months to hold polls to elect the general secretary.

