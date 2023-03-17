Minister Ramachandran flags off rally on People's Movement for Clean Cities

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran flagged off a rally on People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative in the presence of District Collector Durai Ravichandran and Sankarankovil MLA E Raja in Courtallam on Thursday.



In a statement, the district administration said that about 750 students of Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam participated in the rally. "We have started the first phase of the People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative in Courtallam, Melagaram and Ilanchi town panchayat.

Following this, the cleanliness activities in these towns will be carried out on the second and third Saturdays of each month. An awareness campaign will be conducted among the residents, seeking their cooperation to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes and use cloth bags," said the minister while addressing the rally.



Ramachandran also gave away prizes to sanitation and other health workers for their contribution towards maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene in the towns of this district.



The Minister also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the Public Relations Department and distributed welfare assistance to 557 beneficiaries from the ICI Government Higher Secondary School for Boys.

