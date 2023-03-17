Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister Ramachandran flags off rally on People's Movement for Clean Cities

In a statement, the district administration said that about 750 students of Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam participated in the rally.

Published: 17th March 2023 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister KKSSR Ramachandran

Tamil Nadu minister KKSSR Ramachandran

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran flagged off a rally on People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative in the presence of District Collector Durai Ravichandran and Sankarankovil MLA E Raja in Courtallam on Thursday.

In a statement, the district administration said that about 750 students of Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam participated in the rally. "We have started the first phase of the People's Movement for Clean Cities initiative in Courtallam, Melagaram and Ilanchi town panchayat.

Following this, the cleanliness activities in these towns will be carried out on the second and third Saturdays of each month. An awareness campaign will be conducted among the residents, seeking their cooperation to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes and use cloth bags," said the minister while addressing the rally.

Ramachandran also gave away prizes to sanitation and other health workers for their contribution towards maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene in the towns of this district.

The Minister also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the Public Relations Department and distributed welfare assistance to 557 beneficiaries from the ICI Government Higher Secondary School for Boys.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
People's Movement for Clean Cities KKSSR Ramachandran
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp