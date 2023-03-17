Home States Tamil Nadu

Minor girl gang-raped in Tenkasi, two arrested

Two belonging to a three-member gang were arrested on Thursday for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Tenkasi on Tuesday night.

Published: 17th March 2023 07:13 AM

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Two belonging to a three-member gang were arrested on Thursday for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Tenkasi on Tuesday night. According to police sources, the Tenkasi police booked Mathavan (33), an auto driver, and one of his friends Anthony (22). The district police have formed a special team to nab Vengatesh, the police said. 

“The victim is from a village near Tenkasi. She and driver Mathavan were acquaintances as the girl used to travel by his autorickshaw often. On Tuesday, the girl got into Mathavan’s auto to go to a cellphone shop in the town to get her phone repaired. While on the way, Mathavan took a diversion towards a bridge despite the girl’s opposition and sexually assaulted her under the bridge. Following this, he called on his two friends to join him, and sexually assaulted the girl further,” the police added. 

Sources added that the minor girl escaped from the trio during the wee hours on Wednesday and managed to get admitted to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi.  “Based on her complaint, the Tenkasi police registered a case against the accused persons and arrested two of them. Mathavan’s autorickshaw was also seized,” sources added.

