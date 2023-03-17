Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice on plea seeking action against officials for quarry death

The litigant, SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi, submitted that the quarry had been functioning since 2018.

Published: 17th March 2023 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Stone quarry accident at Adaimithipankulam in Tirunelveli district. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking action against officials over the death of four workers in a stone quarry accident in Adaimithipankulam of Tirunelveli in May 2022.
The litigant, SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi, submitted that the quarry had been functioning since 2018.

M-sand is produced in the quarry by blasting the rocks using explosives and later transported illegally, he opined. During one such explosion, a giant rock fell down and trapped six workers, killing four of them on May 14, 2022, he said, adding that the negligence of authorities--Palayamkottai tahsildar, assistant director of geology and mining, Munneerpallam police inspector and Tharuvaikulam village administrative officer-- in preventing the illegal quarry activity has resulted in the death of the workers.

Claiming that the collector has failed to take appropriate action against the said officials, he sought the above direction. A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Public Interest Litigation stone quarry accident
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp