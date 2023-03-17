Patients suffer, ambulances wheel-in slow as seized two-wheelers eat up space at Tiruchy MGMGH

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Over 100 two-wheelers seized by Government Hospital police have piled up over the years on the premises of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). Occupying the vacant space near to the old entrance of the hospital, the abandoned two-wheelers have invited flak from patients and doctors alike. A doctor from the pediatric department of the hospital, on conditions of anonymity, said, "Patients and visitors could set foot into the hospital through the main entrance and the old entrance.

Since the main entrance would mostly be crowded, inpatients, their attenders and doctors prefer making use of the old entrance. Besides, the counters to issue outpatient tokens are near to the old entrance, making it convenient for the patients and their attendants.

However, the seized vehicles abandoned by the hospital police have eaten up a significant portion of the entrance, making waves for patients and ambulances." When contacted, MGMGH Dean D Nehru told TNIE, "We have received a complaint regarding this.

We will send in a letter to the police department requesting them to move out the vehicles abandoned near the old entrance." Meanwhile, police officials said the seized vehicles were parked on the premises of the hospital since the station, too, form part of it.

"The GH police station functions just like any other. We used to park seized vehicles near to the station itself. However, space constraints have forced us to move vehicles to the old entrance area. If it poses an inconvenience to the hospital, we would look into the matter and take the steps required."

