Home States Tamil Nadu

Quarry owner removes part of PAP branch canal

A quarry owner in Palladam  was booked on Thursday for removing 120 metres of a PAP branch canal.

Published: 17th March 2023 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers in Poomalur realised that a portion of the concrete canal, used to irrigate more than 150 acres, passing through the village was missing and the PWD department.

Farmers in Poomalur realised that a portion of the concrete canal, used to irrigate more than 150 acres, passing through the village was missing and the PWD department.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A quarry owner in Palladam was booked on Thursday for removing 120 metres of a PAP branch canal. According to sources, farmers in Poomalur realised that a portion of the concrete canal, used to irrigate more than 150 acres, passing through the village was missing and the PWD department.

A team of officials inspected the village and found out that 120 metres of the canal was removed by a stone quarry owner who got a licence last year and the branch canal was passing through his land.

Following this, officials lodged a complaint against Prakash (45) owner of the quarry in Mangalam police station. Sources said steps would be taken to restore the canal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PAP branch canal quarry owner
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp