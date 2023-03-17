Quarry owner removes part of PAP branch canal

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A quarry owner in Palladam was booked on Thursday for removing 120 metres of a PAP branch canal. According to sources, farmers in Poomalur realised that a portion of the concrete canal, used to irrigate more than 150 acres, passing through the village was missing and the PWD department.

A team of officials inspected the village and found out that 120 metres of the canal was removed by a stone quarry owner who got a licence last year and the branch canal was passing through his land.

Following this, officials lodged a complaint against Prakash (45) owner of the quarry in Mangalam police station. Sources said steps would be taken to restore the canal.

TIRUPPUR: A quarry owner in Palladam was booked on Thursday for removing 120 metres of a PAP branch canal. According to sources, farmers in Poomalur realised that a portion of the concrete canal, used to irrigate more than 150 acres, passing through the village was missing and the PWD department. A team of officials inspected the village and found out that 120 metres of the canal was removed by a stone quarry owner who got a licence last year and the branch canal was passing through his land. Following this, officials lodged a complaint against Prakash (45) owner of the quarry in Mangalam police station. Sources said steps would be taken to restore the canal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });