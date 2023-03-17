Home States Tamil Nadu

Reclaim park, Nethra Nagar residents tell Kovai corporation

Residents of Nethra Nagar in ward 23 urged the civic body to renovate the public park in their area and prevent miscreants from encroaching on the property.

Published: 17th March 2023 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 05:30 AM

By Express News Service

There are over 200 residential units spread across 13 acres at the Nethra Nagar Tech Park in the Civil Aerodrome Post of ward 23 in the east zone. It has a public park set up by the Nethra Nagar Residents Welfare Association on an OSR (Open Space Reservation) land over a decade ago.

Recently, people raised concerns over the maintenance of the park and a few miscreants who have been trying to encroach upon there. Ashok Kumar, one of the functionaries of the Nethra Nagar Residents Welfare Association, told TNIE,

“About 10 years ago, we set up the park by shelling out money from our pockets. We installed playground equipment there for the children of our area. As years passed by, the park was left unattended by the civic body. Despite writing petitions to civic body officials, councillors and MLAs, no action was taken.”

“Recently, miscreants have been trying to encroach upon the park’s land. Inaction from the civic body will lead to losing the OSR land to the encroachers. So the officials must act soon and install a board mentioning that the land belongs to the CCMC,” he added.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “The officials have begun clearing off the weeds in the park. Further development works will be carried out in the park under the Namaku Namae scheme soon.”

