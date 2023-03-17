Home States Tamil Nadu

Salary hike for temporary teachers in tribal schools

In 2017, the department had released a GO to recruit temporary teachers for tribal residential schools for a salary of Rs 8,000 (secondary grade),

Published: 17th March 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Students of a government tribal school in Tiruvannamalai

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The honorarium paid for temporary teachers working in schools functioning under Adi Dravdiar and Tribal Welfare department has been increased to Rs 12,000 for secondary grade teachers, Rs 15,000 for BT assistants and Rs 18,000 for postgraduate teachers. A government order in this regard was released by the department.

In 2017, the department had released a GO to recruit temporary teachers for tribal residential schools for a salary of Rs 8,000 (secondary grade), Rs 9,000 (BT assistants) and Rs 10,000 (PG teachers). In 2020, 157 temporary teachers were appointed.

In 2022, the department released another GO to fill 830 vacancies in Adi Dravidar Welfare schools on a temporary basis. The salaries were fixed at Rs 7,500 for secondary grade teachers, Rs 10,000 for BT assistants and Rs 12,000 for PG teachers. However, the temporary teachers appointed by the school education department were being paid Rs 12,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
salary hike temporary teachers tribal schools
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp