Salary hike for temporary teachers in tribal schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The honorarium paid for temporary teachers working in schools functioning under Adi Dravdiar and Tribal Welfare department has been increased to Rs 12,000 for secondary grade teachers, Rs 15,000 for BT assistants and Rs 18,000 for postgraduate teachers. A government order in this regard was released by the department.

In 2017, the department had released a GO to recruit temporary teachers for tribal residential schools for a salary of Rs 8,000 (secondary grade), Rs 9,000 (BT assistants) and Rs 10,000 (PG teachers). In 2020, 157 temporary teachers were appointed.

In 2022, the department released another GO to fill 830 vacancies in Adi Dravidar Welfare schools on a temporary basis. The salaries were fixed at Rs 7,500 for secondary grade teachers, Rs 10,000 for BT assistants and Rs 12,000 for PG teachers. However, the temporary teachers appointed by the school education department were being paid Rs 12,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 respectively.

