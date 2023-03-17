Home States Tamil Nadu

Summer rain reduces risk of forest fire in Valparai

The pleasant weather  continued on Thursday with Karamadai and Sirumugai forest ranges recording moderate rainfall.

According to the Met department, Valparai recorded more than 2cm of rain within one hour.

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Forest areas in Valparai like Akkamalai grass hills, Karumutti, Sholyar, Waterfall, Iyerpadi, Shekkal mudi, Manombolly, Manthirimattam, Top Bungalow, Periyakallar and Chinna Kallar areas recorded widespread rain for close to one hour on Wednesday afternoon, bringing relief to officials of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) as the threat of forest fire looms large due to rising mercury levels.

Besides reducing the risk of forest fire, the rain, which is the first in five months, will also help tea plantations in the area. The pleasant weather continued on Thursday with Karamadai and Sirumugai forest ranges recording moderate rainfall.

“The chance of fire was high due to the scorching heat and the forest patches had become dry. Wednesday’s rain has given us respite for the next five to seven days as the forest is wet. The rain also helped grass shoot grow which will be useful for herbivores especially elephants as each elephant requires 250 kg of fodder every day. We will breathe easy as the met department has predicted cloudy weather till Sunday,” said a forest range officer.    

Only one forest fire was reported in Valparai in February and no such incidents occurred at Manombolly, Ulanthy and Pollachi forest ranges of Anamalai Tiger Reserve so far this year. Eight incidents were reported in the Coimbatore forest division consisting of seven forest ranges in which 13.45 hectares were destroyed.

The Pollachi forest division which is spread over 51,182.608 hectares, of which 680 hectares of grassland were destroyed in three days of fire at Akkamalai from February 25. Officials of Coimbatore forest division are also hoping for rainfall to get some relief as the division has reached eight forest fires till March 15 from January 1 on this year.

“Out of 8 forest fire, 13.85 hectare of grassland were destroyed in which three fire reported in Boluvampatti (5.25 hectares), each two fires reported in Madukkarai and Sirumugai (6.10 hectares) forest ranges and one forest fire reported at Karamadai (2 hectares) forest range,” said a senior forest official
Like Valparai, 4cm rainfall received in Pandalur and 1 cm rainfall received in Devala in Gudalur division in Nilgiris.

