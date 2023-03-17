Villagers suffer breathing difficulties due to illegal burning of e-wastes

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Alleging that anti-social elements are burning e-wastes collected from Kerala and Tamil Nadu in Kuthapanchan revenue village, residents of Karumbanur, Kalathimadam and Anaiyappapuram demanded the police to take action on Thursday.

The wastes include wires, batteries and spare parts of vehicles. "Some individuals are burning these dangerous e-wastes to extract minerals like copper and sell them for a huge profit. It is causing health issues to children and elderly in the area. Our complaints with the police and the local body administration have not yielded any results," said Karumbanur residents.



Based on a telephonic complaint filed by a farmer, M Kumar from Kalathimadam, police inspector R Santhakumari from Alangulam sub-division conducted an inspection on Wednesday night. "However, the miscreants managed to flee upon her arrival.

The police personnel took note of the e-wastes such as wire, spare parts of vehicles and alkaline batteries which were being burnt in the particular land bordering Andipatti revenue village," said sources. When contacted by TNIE, F Sahaya Jose, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alangulam said no one would be allowed to burn e-waste in the land.

