By Express News Service

MADURAI: With viral fever cases on the rise in Madurai, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has been treating at least 75 patients and 45 cases showing similar symptoms, on a daily basis at fever camps, according to the health officials.

Head of the Department of General Medicine of GRH Dr M Natarajan said that, on a daily basis, 75-100 patients aged between 20 and 45 years have been thronging the hospital with similar symptoms, including sore throat, running nose, respiratory issues and body aches. "So far, no one has been admitted as an inpatient. Over the past week, outpatient numbers have increased. Starting Friday, we will have a separate OP to handle fever cases," he said, adding that jaundice cases are also on the rise, with a minimum of one or two cases reported at the GRH every day. The symptoms are seen mostly among school students, he said.

Dr Natarajan also explained the precautionary methods to control the spread. "Since viral fever spreads when an affected person comes in close contact with others, through droplets of cough, sneeze or others. Patients should see the doctor on the first day of the fever without delay. By following the same Covid-19 precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distance, we can break the chain of the infection," he added.

Around 160 camps are functioning in the rural and city side of the district. Deputy Director of Health Services of Madurai, K V Arjun Kumar said around 45 fever cases are being reported on a daily basis. "We are evaluating each patient's health condition. If the symptoms are mild, patients are asked to self-isolate and take proper medication. However, if a patient's condition is severe, they will be referred to the hospitals," he added.

MADURAI: With viral fever cases on the rise in Madurai, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has been treating at least 75 patients and 45 cases showing similar symptoms, on a daily basis at fever camps, according to the health officials. Head of the Department of General Medicine of GRH Dr M Natarajan said that, on a daily basis, 75-100 patients aged between 20 and 45 years have been thronging the hospital with similar symptoms, including sore throat, running nose, respiratory issues and body aches. "So far, no one has been admitted as an inpatient. Over the past week, outpatient numbers have increased. Starting Friday, we will have a separate OP to handle fever cases," he said, adding that jaundice cases are also on the rise, with a minimum of one or two cases reported at the GRH every day. The symptoms are seen mostly among school students, he said. Dr Natarajan also explained the precautionary methods to control the spread. "Since viral fever spreads when an affected person comes in close contact with others, through droplets of cough, sneeze or others. Patients should see the doctor on the first day of the fever without delay. By following the same Covid-19 precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distance, we can break the chain of the infection," he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Around 160 camps are functioning in the rural and city side of the district. Deputy Director of Health Services of Madurai, K V Arjun Kumar said around 45 fever cases are being reported on a daily basis. "We are evaluating each patient's health condition. If the symptoms are mild, patients are asked to self-isolate and take proper medication. However, if a patient's condition is severe, they will be referred to the hospitals," he added.