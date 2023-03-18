6 Tiruppur youths cheated with fake school job orders

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 32-year-old man cheated six youngsters by issuing them forged orders of the education department appointing them as teachers in tribal schools in Udumalaipet. This came to light after the teachers complained to officials they did not get salary for three months.

According to sources, Saravana Kumar (32) of Bodipatti in Udumalaipet, used to conduct small outreach programmes in government schools at tribal settlements in Udumalaipet for the past several years. He reportedly promised Project Assistant posts to six youngsters from Udumalaipet and collected Rs 60,000-75,000 from them. In November, he handed over to them appointment orders which promised a salary of Rs 21,000 each.

The victims produced the appointment order in their designated schools and were allowed to handle classes. Since Saravana Kumar was in touch with the local teachers and parents in the tribal schools, none of them suspected foul play and they believed the newcomers to be part-time teachers and didn’t verify the documents with the authorities.

After the teachers demanded salary, Saravana Kumar went into hiding, and they approached Chief Education Officer (CEO) Thiruvalar Selvi on Thursday with the appointment orders. She told them that they had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the SP's office. A case has been registered against Saravana Kumar who is on the run.

