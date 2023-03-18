Governor Ravi urges students to become entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urging the youth to contribute towards the growth of the country, Governor RN Ravi on Friday said the country is developing not because of the governments but because of the people. Addressing the 22nd convocation ceremony of Annai Violet Arts and Science College here, Ravi said a country prospers not because of the governments but due to the contribution and developments made by its citizens.

CPM cadre arrested for protest against

Governor RN Ravi on Friday | P Jawahar

“India is not the same as it was decades back. Today India is awakened as the young men and women of the country are doing incredible things. Our country has one of the fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the world. Today we have 100,000 startups in the country bringing solutions to many problems. The country will grow only if the citizens grow. So I urge you all to participate in the growth and development of the country,” said the governor.

He urged the students to tread unexplored paths and become entrepreneurs. Instead of following the path of our elders and focusing on searching jobs for a livelihood, he urged them to be job givers by venturing into entrepreneurship. He advised the student to keep themselves updated with the changing times and to become technologically upgraded. He also advised educational institutions to focus on producing graduates who are equipped with useful knowledge. He also pushed for the implementation of NEP as it focuses on quality education.

Founder of Annai Violet Group of Institutions, NR Dhanapalan and vice-chancellor of the University of Madras, S Gowri were present at the event. Over 870 students studying in the college were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony.

Meanwhile, 48 CPM cadre of the North Chennai unit were arrested when they gathered near Padi-Korattur junction to stage a black-flag protest against the governor for his recent remarks against Karl Marx.

CHENNAI: Urging the youth to contribute towards the growth of the country, Governor RN Ravi on Friday said the country is developing not because of the governments but because of the people. Addressing the 22nd convocation ceremony of Annai Violet Arts and Science College here, Ravi said a country prospers not because of the governments but due to the contribution and developments made by its citizens. CPM cadre arrested for protest against Governor RN Ravi on Friday | P Jawahar“India is not the same as it was decades back. Today India is awakened as the young men and women of the country are doing incredible things. Our country has one of the fastest-growing startup ecosystems in the world. Today we have 100,000 startups in the country bringing solutions to many problems. The country will grow only if the citizens grow. So I urge you all to participate in the growth and development of the country,” said the governor. He urged the students to tread unexplored paths and become entrepreneurs. Instead of following the path of our elders and focusing on searching jobs for a livelihood, he urged them to be job givers by venturing into entrepreneurship. He advised the student to keep themselves updated with the changing times and to become technologically upgraded. He also advised educational institutions to focus on producing graduates who are equipped with useful knowledge. He also pushed for the implementation of NEP as it focuses on quality education.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Founder of Annai Violet Group of Institutions, NR Dhanapalan and vice-chancellor of the University of Madras, S Gowri were present at the event. Over 870 students studying in the college were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony. Meanwhile, 48 CPM cadre of the North Chennai unit were arrested when they gathered near Padi-Korattur junction to stage a black-flag protest against the governor for his recent remarks against Karl Marx.