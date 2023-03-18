Home States Tamil Nadu

In show of communal amity, Christian, Hindu priests take 'seer' to a mosque in Pudukkottai

The event was witnessed by people from different religions, some of whom told TNIE that the spirit of communal harmony was ingrained in the locality.

Published: 18th March 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Preachers of different faiths taking seer (gifts) to the newly built mosque in Kamarajapuram on Friday in Pudukkottai. | Express

Preachers of different faiths taking seer (gifts) to the newly built mosque in Kamarajapuram on Friday in Pudukkottai. | Express

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The 17th street of Kamarajapuram in Pudukkottai town on Friday was witness to an event emphasising communal harmony, when a Hindu priest and a Christian congregation came forward with a "seer" (gift) for the newly-renovated Jumma Mosque.

The event was witnessed by people from different religions, some of whom told TNIE that the spirit of communal harmony was ingrained in the locality. As they entered with the seer, the priests in the mosque greeted their Hindu and Christian counterparts with hugs and addressed each other as 'mama' and 'machan', said the mosque's committee members. Said M Farooq Ali, Mosque committee member, "Kamarajapuram has rarely seen a clash in the name of religion. We live together in communal amity.

Our mosque is located next to a temple, yet no issue has arisen. The moment we invited the Christian Sister and Hindu Priest, they happily accepted our invitation. Through this gesture we wanted to send a message that people are always together, and that only those with fractured understanding think otherwise." L Gunaseelan Bhattacharya, priest of Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple said, "I was happy to carry the Seer because we have no fights between us.

I was invited by them and I immediately accepted it because Kamarajapuram is a place of religious harmony. I believe Tamil Nadu in the coming days will become a much better place where there are no birth-based differences within each other," He added.

Sister Savarinal from St Anne's Congregation, Tiruchy, also the principal of a local nursery school said, "It was a pleasant feeling to be part of the inauguration of the mosque. Despite being a woman, they welcomed me with respect and honoured me."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pudukkottai town communal harmony
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp