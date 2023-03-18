Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu police to file report on probe into financial frauds done by private firms

The direction was given on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Ramesh Lakshmipathy of Tiruvannamalai district.

Published: 18th March 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

15 to 20 cases of cyber crimes or  financial frauds are reported to police from across the state.

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court consisting of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Friday directed the TN police to file a report on the action taken against private firms that have committed financial frauds by luring the public after offering huge returns of investments.

The direction was given on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Ramesh Lakshmipathy of Tiruvannamalai district. The court should order the government to make public the action was taken on private firms, including Hijau, LNS International and Aarudhra Gold, which have swindled crores of rupees of investors, he said. 

The petitioner also sought a CBI probe into the financial frauds of these companies, whose proprietors have fled the country. The bench posted the matter to March 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu police public interest litigation financial frauds private firms
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp