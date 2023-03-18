Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu police to file report on probe into financial frauds done by private firms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court consisting of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Friday directed the TN police to file a report on the action taken against private firms that have committed financial frauds by luring the public after offering huge returns of investments.

The direction was given on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Ramesh Lakshmipathy of Tiruvannamalai district. The court should order the government to make public the action was taken on private firms, including Hijau, LNS International and Aarudhra Gold, which have swindled crores of rupees of investors, he said.

The petitioner also sought a CBI probe into the financial frauds of these companies, whose proprietors have fled the country. The bench posted the matter to March 24.

