Ministers chair review meeting ahead of CM Stalin's visit

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Thoothukudi, Social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan and Fisheries and Animal husbandry minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan reviewed the ongoing schemes along with all the department officials in the presence of District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj on Friday.



Stalin is likely to inspect the progress of the development schemes being implemented by all departments in Thoothukudi, as a part of his state-wide tour. During the meeting, Jeevan said that the review meeting is being conducted only to expedite the works and to energise the officials.



"The review meeting will be regularly convened once in every month to ensure the welfare schemes devised by CM Stalin reaches the targeted population," she said.



Fisheries minister Radhakrishnan said that the officials must ensure the projects are up to the mark as the CM is visiting every district to check the progress of the development schemes. Meanwhile, Dr Senthil Raj said that the review meetings are being held to ensure the preparedness of the schemes before the CM's inspection in the district. The chief secretary had already inquired about the hurdles of implementing the projects, he added.



During the meeting, the ministers distributed nutrition kits to 10 beneficiaries, an employment order for two persons on compassionate grounds, and a relief of Rs 15.95 lakh for the kin of Kaleel Rahman, who died in Kuwait.



Additional collector Thakkare Subam, Thoothukudi corporation commissioner S Dinesh Kumar, Sub collector Gaurav Kumar, District Revenue Officer (DRO) S Ajay Seenivasan, district panchayat president A Bramma Sakthi and other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

