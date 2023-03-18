No disruption in milk supply, says minister Nasar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst protests by a group of dairy farmers demanding an increase in procurement price, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, SM Nasar, has assured there will be no disruption in milk supply as Aavin receives the required quantity of milk to meet its demand. Speaking to reporters at a function in Tiruvallur on Friday, Nasar claimed necessary measures had already been taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of milk. The minister accused the opposition of inciting farmers against the government and said the procurement price was increased by Rs 3 for both cow and buffalo milk in October. Nasar also noted private companies are offering a higher price due to the high demand for milk. In a meeting of representatives of dairy farmers and the government on Thursday evening, the government stood firm on its stand of not revising the procurement price immediately.