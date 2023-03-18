Orphaned elephant calves find a guardian

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Two elephant calves that were orphaned due to the electrocution of its herd, have found the company of an adult tusker and left their mother’s graveside. Forest officials in Palacode are monitoring the new family round the clock.

District Forest Officer KV Appala Naidu said, “For six days, the calves remained in the place near Marandahalli where their mothers died. On Sunday, they entered the forest area. We are unsure whether they will return, but we will be monitoring their safety.”

Palacode ranger Natraj said, “Since the death of its herd, we have been taking care of the calves and we attempted to feed it fruits and grains. However, they adapted to feeding on the banana leaves and maize fields in the area. Elephants are much like humans with emotions, they may have loitered in the area due to grief. Now, the calves have been following a male elephant.

We have been tracking the elephants and also monitoring the dung samples to check the health condition of the calves. It is extremely well and a team of eight forest staff led by a forester is trailing it from a safe distance. While the elephant has moved, it could likely circle back to Marandahalli. We have also alerted our counterparts in the Denkanikottai range and sought their help to monitor the calves.”

