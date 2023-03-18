State police commission submits first report to CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fourth police commission of the state government, headed by Retired Judge CT Selvam of Madras HC submitted its first report to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat on Friday.

The terms of reference of the commission include: Improving the relationship between police personnel and the public; studying service conditions, duties, and responsibilities of the police personnel; modernisation of the police force; and studying extensively various aspects of police departments and the welfare of the police personnel and modernisation of the police force; studying extensively various aspects of police departments and the welfare of the police personnel.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Home Secretary K Phanindra Reddy and members of the Commission - K Alauddin and K Radhakrishnan (both retired IPS officers), Professor Nalini Rao, Member-Secretary of the Commission Mahesh Kumar Agarwal were present on the occasion. The state government is likely to table the report in the State Assembly after studying the recommendations made by the commission.

The first police commission was formed in November 1969 and it submitted its report in 1971. The second Commission was set up in 1989 and submitted its report in 1991. The third commission was formed in August 2006 and submitted its report in 2008.

Significantly, all these three Commissions were formed during the tenure of M Karunanidhi as Chief Minister. AIADMK government formed a police commission headed by IAS Officer Sheela Priya in October 2019. But Madras High Court directed the government to reconstitute it with a retired judge as chairman. After the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, CM MK Stalin ordered the constitution of the fourth commission on January 19, 2022.

