Home States Tamil Nadu

State police commission submits first report to CM Stalin

The state government is likely to table the report in the State Assembly after studying the recommendations made by the commission.

Published: 18th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The fourth police commission of the state government, headed by Retired Judge CT Selvam of Madras HC submitted its first report to Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat on Friday.  

The terms of reference of the commission include: Improving the relationship between police personnel and the public; studying service conditions, duties, and responsibilities of the police personnel; modernisation of the police force; and studying extensively various aspects of police departments and the welfare of the police personnel and modernisation of the police force; studying extensively various aspects of police departments and the welfare of the police personnel.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Home Secretary K Phanindra Reddy and members of the Commission - K Alauddin and K Radhakrishnan (both retired IPS officers), Professor Nalini Rao, Member-Secretary of the Commission Mahesh Kumar Agarwal were present on the occasion. The state government is likely to table the report in the State Assembly after studying the recommendations made by the commission.  

The first police commission was formed in November 1969 and it submitted its report in 1971.  The second Commission was set up in 1989 and submitted its report in 1991.   The third commission was formed in August 2006 and submitted its report in 2008.  

Significantly, all these three Commissions were formed during the tenure of M Karunanidhi as Chief Minister. AIADMK government formed a police commission headed by IAS Officer Sheela Priya in October 2019.  But Madras High Court directed the government to reconstitute it with a retired judge as chairman.  After the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, CM MK Stalin ordered the constitution of the fourth commission on January 19, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court CM MK Stalin police commission
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp