Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP youth wing leader arrested and cars seized over demanding donation

Sources said the BJP functionary Boopathy reached the private crusher at Velan Puthukulam near Sathankulam and allegedly demanded a donation.

Published: 18th March 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A Tamil Nadu BJP youth wing secretary was arrested for allegedly demanding donation from a private stone crusher unit at Sathankulam on Friday. Two cars used for the crime were also seized.

Sources said the BJP functionary Boopathy reached the private crusher at Velan Puthukulam near Sathankulam and allegedly demanded a donation.

"Since the owner was not there at the moment, the manager Naveen directed him to get the donation after the owner comes. However, Boopathy demanded money and picked up a quarrel with him. At one point of time, the BJP functionary blocked the lorries entering the unit using his cars and issued death threats to the manager," said the complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Sathankulam police booked Boopathy under sections 506/1, 341, 294/B of IPC and seized the cars. He was arrested and released on station bail. Later, in a counter-complaint Boopathy said he went to the crusher unit only to ask for compensation for the damages caused by the stone that fell over his car from a load-laden lorry belonging to the crusher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP youth wing secretary Tamil Nadu Sathankulam police donation private stone crusher
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp