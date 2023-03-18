Tamil Nadu BJP youth wing leader arrested and cars seized over demanding donation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A Tamil Nadu BJP youth wing secretary was arrested for allegedly demanding donation from a private stone crusher unit at Sathankulam on Friday. Two cars used for the crime were also seized.

Sources said the BJP functionary Boopathy reached the private crusher at Velan Puthukulam near Sathankulam and allegedly demanded a donation.

"Since the owner was not there at the moment, the manager Naveen directed him to get the donation after the owner comes. However, Boopathy demanded money and picked up a quarrel with him. At one point of time, the BJP functionary blocked the lorries entering the unit using his cars and issued death threats to the manager," said the complaint.



Acting on the complaint, Sathankulam police booked Boopathy under sections 506/1, 341, 294/B of IPC and seized the cars. He was arrested and released on station bail. Later, in a counter-complaint Boopathy said he went to the crusher unit only to ask for compensation for the damages caused by the stone that fell over his car from a load-laden lorry belonging to the crusher.

