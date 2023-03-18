Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farmers stage walk-out from grievances meeting hall over collector's absence

However, before the question session could begin, several farmers created a commotion condemning the collector for skipping the meeting.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  Alleging that the district collector had failed to address their issues and did not attend the agriculture grievance redressal meeting, farmers associated with the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association and the Vaigai Irrigated Farmers Association staged a walk-out from the meeting hall and took out a protest at the collectorate on Friday.  

In absence of the collector, department officials chaired the meeting on Friday. They read out reports about actions taken over petitions submitted during the previous meeting, before distributing crop pledge loans through the agriculture business department. However, before the question session could begin, several farmers created a commotion condemning the collector for skipping the meeting.

Though the officials said that the collector could not make it owing to medical issues, the farmers staged a walk-out of the hall raising slogans that the collector was ignoring their grievances. Demanding the state government to immediately address their demands, including distribution of compensation for drought-hit crops, desilting of all canals and water bodies and proper operation of DPCs, the farmers staged a minor demonstration outside the grievances hall.

Several other farmers from the district submitted petitions to the officials seeking action over issues, including Kuthan canal desilting and extending the canal, and action against those who were preventing farmers from taking water from the tank and clearing encroachments.

