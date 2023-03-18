Women employees flag off Golden Rock Railway Workshop's 20,000th broad gauge wagon

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Golden Rock railway workshop here rolled out its 20,000th broad gauge wagon on Friday. As a tribute to 'Naari Shakti', women employees flagged off the goods wagon from the workshop. "It is a proud moment for our workshop and we decided to dedicate the launch as a tribute to 'Naari Shakti'.

We, therefore, requested all the women employees to participate in the launch event where they flagged off the wagon," said Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram. Of the 4,000-odd employees at the workshop, about 500 are women.

The women employees were then served lunch. Senior officials said efforts were taken to ensure the participation of all the women employees at the event. "We organised the event in such a way that they feel special and that the workshop appreciated their contribution," a senior official said.

The workshop established in 1928 is one of the few workshops in the world that manufactures heritage steam engines. It has in the past taken up several vintage projects like the overhauling of the popular steam locomotive ‘Fern Queen’ and the repair of a century-old clock tower on the premises of the district court.

"The workshop took efforts to ensure the participation of all women employees, including officers and ground-level workers, in the event. We all were treated like special invitees and it was heartwarming for many of us," said a ground-level woman employee.

