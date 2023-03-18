Home States Tamil Nadu

Women passengers seek direct TNSTC buses from city to Keezhadi museum

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Women passengers have requested the authorities of TNSTC, Madurai Region, to operate buses from the major bus stations in the city directly to the Keezhadi on-site museum in Sivaganga district. Following the DMK government's announcement in 2021 allowing free bus travel for women, a large number of homemakers had begun to travel more and visit significant places of interest.

Speaking to TNIE, P Saraswathi of Kalavasal area, said there is no direct bus plying to the Keezhadi on-site museum from either Periyar bus stand or MGR bus stand. "The museum holds proofs of the ancient Tamil civilisation that thrived on the banks of Vaigai. Pink buses (exclusively for women) ply from the Periyar bus stand to Konthagai and Mangudi through Keezhadi. But, the passengers then have to walk 1.5 km to reach the museum," she added.

She has requested the authorities of TNSTC to operate direct pink buses to Keezhadi museum, where over 15,000 artefacts unearthed during various phases of excavation are displayed, so that women could visit the spot without hassle. Responding to this issue, an official from TNSTC, Madurai Region, said the matter is under consideration. "The museum operates from 10 am to 6 pm. Based on this, we are planning to operate direct pink buses to the spot.

