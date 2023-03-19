Home States Tamil Nadu

16 fishers detained in Diego Garcia return

The group was released by the authorities on March 10.

Published: 19th March 2023

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The 16 fishermen, who were detained in Diego Garcia on February 23 for allegedly crossing marine boundaries, landed back in Thengapattinam fishing harbour on Friday. The group was released by the authorities on March 10.

Of the 16 fishermen, six were from Thoothoor and Marthandanthuram in Kanniyakumari district, seven from Vizhingam and Puthiyathurai in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, two from Jharkhand and one from Kolkata.

Earlier, International Fishermen Development Trust President (INFIDET) P Justin Antony had sent a memorandum to Union External Affairs Minister seeking steps to bring back the detained fishermen.

