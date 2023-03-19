Aspirants advised registering before Tuesday for Army recruitment in TN  

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With the online registration for army recruitment set to conclude by March 20, the director of Indian army recruitment, Tiruchy zone Deepak, on Saturday, advised aspirants to register for the recruitment process.



While addressing the media, Deepak said the Indian Army has announced transformational changes in the recruitment procedure of Junior Commission Officers/Other Ranks.

"In stage 1, all candidates who have registered and applied to the posts through the Join Indian Army website will undergo a common entrance exam. In stage 2, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at locations decided by respective Army Recruiting Offices, where they will undergo physical fitness tests and physical measurement tests. Finally in stage 3, the selected candidates will undergo a medical test at the rally location," he added.



The online registration on the Join Indian Army website will be open till March 20, 2023. With just two days to the deadline, the aspirants have been advised to register with necessary documents. The Online Common Entrance Examination will be conducted at 176 locations across India. To assist the candidates to prepare for the Online Common Entrance Exam, practice tests for all categories have been developed and a link has been hosted on the Join Indian Army website.



Based on their performance in the Online Common Entrance Exam, shortlisted candidates will be called to nominated venues for Recruitment Rallies. The procedure of Recruitment Rallies remains unchanged. Final merit will be based on Online Common Entrance Exam result and physical test marks as hither-to-fore.



To clarify any doubts of the candidates, a helpdesk has also been established, details of which are available on the Join Indian Army website. For queries related to Online Common Entrance Exam, they can also be clarified on mobile number 7996157222.



Deepak added that the changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country. "It will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative arrangements there. The process will become more streamlined, simpler for candidates to appear and is in synchronised with current technological advancement of the country. The process has become completely automated with minimal human intervention. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to touts as they can not help them in any way. The recruitment into the IA remains completely unbiased, impartial and merit based," he added.

