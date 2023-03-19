BJP divided on Annamalai’s AIADMK stance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The office-bearers of the state unit of BJP stand divided on state president K Annamalai’s firm stance against continuing alliance with the AIADMK. Many senior leaders of the party are not happy with Annamalai’s decision not to continue the alliance with the AIADMK for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while the younger generation in the party is welcoming his suggestion.

BJP sources also said Annamalai is also mulling a separate alliance headed by the party to face the Lok Sabha elections. He is likely to meet the national leaders in New Delhi next week to explain his position.

At a party meeting held here on Friday, Annamalai had reportedly said he would resign as the president of the state unit of BJP to continue its alliance with AIADMK. To this, a senior leader said the meeting was not meant for deciding about an alliance since that issue would be handled by the national leadership. A few functionaries raised their voices in support of Annamalai.

When asked whether Annamalai was firm on his stand, a functionary close to him told TNIE “Has our leader denied his remarks at the meeting anywhere so far?”. Another senior leader said, “It is our intra-party issue. So, don’t want to comment on that positively or negatively.”

One more leader said, “Annamalai’s speech at the meeting centred around this point: We work hard for the party’s growth and why should not we reap the benefits? Why should we conduct ourselves submissive to someone else?”

Another senior functionary who is keeping aloof from party works said most of the senior leaders did not relish the suggestion of Annamalai while the grassroots level functionaries are welcoming it and that is evident from the social media interactions. He also said many seniors are not happy with the way of functioning of Annamalai since he is not acting in a neutral manner.

Meanwhile, Amar Prasad Reddy, state president of the sports and skill development cell of BJP, who is perceived as a confidante of Annamalai, in his tweet said: “Tamil Nadu sans Dravidam and corruption. It is the deep conviction of Annamalai. The decision taken by him is welcomed by cadres and people. I thank Annamalai for echoing the wishes of the BJP cadres.”

In another tweet, Reddy said, “What Tamil Nadu needs is not a change of guard but a change of politics. Annamalai came to Tamil Nadu to usher in that change. Corruption cannot be accepted and the people of Tamil Nadu are to make a corruption-free Tamil Nadu. Annamalai’s conviction to form BJP rule in this state in 2026 will be realised.”

