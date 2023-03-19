Chased by cops, murder suspect jumps off bridge in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old man, who was wanted in the murder near the Coimbatore combined court complex on February 13, allegedly jumped from a flyover located at 7th street in Rathinapuri in the city on Saturday, while being chased by the police team and suffered fractures on both legs. The injured person was identified as Parthasarathy (23) from Srivaikuntam in the Tuticorin district.

On February 14, the Coimbatore city police arrested a seven-member gang near Kotagiri in Nilgiris district for murdering Gokul (24) near the combined court complex in full public view on February 13. The police opened fire on two accused when they attempted to escape from their custody. The duo sustained injuries to their legs. However, Parthasarathy managed to escape from the police at Kotagiri and a special team was formed to trace his whereabouts.

Parthasarathy, who allegedly slit the neck of Gokul with a deadly weapon, was the most wanted in the case. He had gone to Goa to evade police arrest and on Saturday, he visited Coimbatore city.“While walking on the flyover at Rathinapuri, he noticed that a police team was chasing him. Immediately, he jumped from the flyover and suffered fractures on both legs,” said a police officer. He was then caught by police and rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

“As many as 14 people were directly and indirectly involved in the murder of Gokul. Already, 13 people have been arrested and they are lodged in the Coimbatore central prison. 12 of them were detained under the Goondas Act. Parthasarathy will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital,” the officer added.

