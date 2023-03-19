Class 10 student stabs friends over quarrel in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A student from a government high school near Madheypatti village in Krishnagiri allegedly assaulted his classmates with a knife on Friday. Students from Ittikal Agaram, Sembadamuthur and other nearby villages study in the school.
According to sources, two groups of students studying in Class 10 in a government high school near Madheypatti village were involved in a quarrel outside the school premises on Friday evening.
One student allegedly took out a knife during the quarrel and attacked two other students on their head
and hand respectively. Sources said that following the incident, both students took treatment for minor
injuries in a private clinic. Later, the mother of one of the injured students lodged a complaint at Krishnagiri taluk police station.
When contacted, Krishnagiri District Education Officer Manimekalai and District Child Protection Officer M Sivagandhi said that they were both unaware of the issue and would inquire about the incident.
Further, Sivagandhi told TNIE that they have enquired about the case in which a final-year student of Government Arts and Science College for Men in Krishnagiri slit the throat of another final-year student in the last week of February.
Last May, a 15-year-old boy studying in Class 10 in a government high school near Kaveripattinam was arrested for assaulting another Class 10 student with a knife.