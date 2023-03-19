Home States Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK MLA, DSP among six booked for abduction, intimidation bizman

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Six persons, including former AIADMK MLA M S R Rajavarman and retired DSP Rajendran, have been booked by Srivilliputhur Town police on charges of abducting and intimidating a Sivakasi-based businessman.

According to sources, the victim, E Ravichandran, along with three others, including the then Sattur MLA Rajavarman, jointly purchased a firecracker unit near Vendurayapuram in 2018. However, the three others withdrew their share amounts and left the business the next year.

"Meanwhile, Ravichandran continued to run the unit and before long the business reaped profits. In this situation, Rajavarman and others approached the businessman and demanded Rs 2 crore as their 'share' in the profits. Ravichandran refused to part with any money as the others had already left the business. One month later, the businessman was abducted and threatened to give Rs 2 crore to the MLA and others. The then DSP Rajendran and SSI Muthumariappan were complicit in this crime," the sources said.

Later, Ravichandran moved a court in Srivilliputhur demanding action against those who abducted him. Based on directions of the court, the police have now booked Rajavarman, Rajendran, Muthumariyappan, Narikudi Panchayat Union vice president I Ravichandran (53), his wife Angala Eswari (50) and one Thangamuniyaswamy under various sections, including 347, 365, 384, 386, 506 (2) of the IPC. Further probe is on.

