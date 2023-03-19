Home States Tamil Nadu

Higher educational panel proposes common weightage assessment in TN

However, the higher education officials said a final decision on implementation of the uniform weightage pattern will be taken after proper review of the proposal.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) has proposed the implementation of common weightage for assessment in arts and science colleges across the state. As per the proposal, the colleges will conduct a semester exam for 75 marks and an internal examination for 25 marks.

As of now, autonomous colleges follow different weightage patterns such as 50:50 and 60:40 for semester exams and internal assessments.

“The move is aimed to bring uniformity in assessment of students in all arts and science colleges in the state be it government, government-aided or self-financing colleges,” said A Ramasamy, vice-chairman of TANSCHE.

He said the proposal has been discussed with the vice-chancellors of various state universities.
TANSCHE has been assigned the job to revamp the syllabus of arts and science colleges as per modern-day needs to make the students more employable.

Along with the updated syllabus, TANSCHE has also proposed this uniform weightage pattern.

However, the higher education officials said a final decision on the implementation of the uniform weightage pattern will be taken after a proper review of the proposal.

“We will examine the proposal in detail and review if its implementation is going to genuinely help the colleges and students,” said a senior official of the higher education department.

Some educationists however have opposed the uniform assessment plan.“Many private and autonomous colleges offer a wide range of skill-based courses which have different credit points and implementing a uniform weightage system is certainly not a good idea for all colleges,” said K Chandrasekharan, principal of a private college.

