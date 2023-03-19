Parents abduct caste Hindu woman after her marriage with SC man, arrested

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Nathampatti police arrested a caste Hindu couple on Saturday for abducting their daughter weeks after she married an SC man against their will. Rajeswaran (28) and Nagarani (24) tied the knot in the last week of February and they had been living together since. However, over the last few days, Nagarani's brother had been contacting her claiming that their mother was unwell.



Sources said Rajeswaran and Nagarani went to a hospital to see the woman's mother Murugeshwari on Friday. Before long, the family members claimed that Murugeshwari's health condition had worsened and she needed to be shifted to a private hospital in Madurai. The family members took Nagarani along with them in a car.



"However, Nagarani became suspicious of the developments during the car journey. She immediately sent a message to her husband, who in turn alerted the Nathampatti police. The personnel rescued Nagarani near Theni, and arrested her parents Sethu and Murugeswari. The duo was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. Search is on for one more family member in connection with the abduction," they added.

