Parents abduct caste Hindu woman after her marriage with SC man, arrested

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Nathampatti police arrested a caste Hindu couple on Saturday for abducting their daughter weeks after she married an SC man against their will. Rajeswaran (28) and Nagarani (24) tied the knot in the last week of February and they had been living together since. However, over the last few days, Nagarani's brother had been contacting her claiming that their mother was unwell.
Sources said Rajeswaran and Nagarani went to a hospital to see the woman's mother Murugeshwari on Friday. Before long, the family members claimed that Murugeshwari's health condition had worsened and she needed to be shifted to a private hospital in Madurai. The family members took Nagarani along with them in a car.
"However, Nagarani became suspicious of the developments during the car journey. She immediately sent a message to her husband, who in turn alerted the Nathampatti police. The personnel rescued Nagarani near Theni, and arrested her parents Sethu and Murugeswari. The duo was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. Search is on for one more family member in connection with the abduction," they added.
VIRUDHUNAGAR: Nathampatti police arrested a caste Hindu couple on Saturday for abducting their daughter weeks after she married an SC man against their will. Rajeswaran (28) and Nagarani (24) tied the knot in the last week of February and they had been living together since. However, over the last few days, Nagarani's brother had been contacting her claiming that their mother was unwell.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
BJP will be finished for misusing central agencies: Akhilesh Yadav
India records single-day rise of 1,071 fresh COVID-19
Delhi Woman beaten up, forcibly pushed into cab
Olive Ridleys’ nestling ends, over 5.12 lakh eggs laid this year
Press meet of four SC judges in 2018 'most unfortunate', says ex-CJI