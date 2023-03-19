Parents protest at GRH accusing a professor for their 19-year-old daughter's suicide

Home States Tamil Nadu

Government Rajaji Hospital

Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service
MADURAI: The family members of a 19-year-old girl who died by suicide, staged a protest at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Saturday, demanding action against a professor, who allegedly scolded her.

According to sources, the deceased, Aruna of Ladanendal Village near Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, was pursuing first-year B.Sc Computer Science in a private college at Poovanthi.

"At college, she was scolded by her female professor, following which she had become depressed. She attempted suicide and was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai. After two days of treatment here, she was shifted to GRH, where Aruna died without responding to the treatment. Following this, her parents and relatives refused to receive her body and protested near the hospital, demanding the arrest of the professor. The crowd dispersed after police and other officials consoled them," sources added.
 
For any assistance in overcoming suicidal thoughts, people can reach out to the Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050.
