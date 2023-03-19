Stalin urges Modi to develop textile park through SIPCOT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged Prime minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to allow the development of the textile park through the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).

SIPCOT, the agency responsible for development of industrial parks in our state has a solid track record & proven capacity.



Hence I request Hon @PMOIndia & @PiyushGoyal to permit SIPCOT to be the Master Developer of PM MITRA Park as we can take up the implementation immediately. pic.twitter.com/sNmJ39LMGb — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 18, 2023

In a letter, he requested the Union government to permit SIPCOT as the master developer of the PM MITRA park in Virudhunagar. The state body already has 1052 acres of land in its possession and is ready to take up the implementation immediately and this will ensure successful achievement of the scheme, he said, according to a press note from the state government.

The development of large industrial parks by private developers in Tamil Nadu has had limited success, MK Stalin added.SIPCOT has the proven capacity to establish large industrial parks and is currently operating 28 industrial parks with 38,522 acres.

