Stalin urges Modi to develop textile park through SIPCOT

In a letter, he requested the Union government to permit SIPCOT as master developer of the PM MITRA park in Virudhunagar.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged Prime minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to allow the development of the textile park through the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).

In a letter, he requested the Union government to permit SIPCOT as the master developer of the PM MITRA park in Virudhunagar. The state body already has 1052 acres of land in its possession and is ready to take up the implementation immediately and this will ensure successful achievement of the scheme, he said, according to a press note from the state government.

The development of large industrial parks by private developers in Tamil Nadu has had limited success, MK Stalin added.SIPCOT has the proven capacity to establish large industrial parks and is currently operating 28 industrial parks with 38,522 acres.

