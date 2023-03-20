6 killed, 3 hurt as lorry rams minivan on NH in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Six people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed on the spot and three others injured in an accident at Thiruvasi in Tiruchy on National Highway 381b connecting Tiruchy and Namakkal in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the minivan with eight passengers and a driver was travelling from Edappadi in Salem to a temple in Kumbakonam when a lorry from Tiruchy, laden with logs, collided with it head-on. A police official suspected the lorry driver’s attention might have strayed thereby causing the collision around 3.30 am.

Vathalai police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, 43-year-old P Senthilkumar of Chinnavalayam near Jayankondam in Ariyalur. Senthilkumar was transporting the logs to a paper mill, police added.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

The deceased have been identified as P Anandhayi (57) of Sankagiri, K Muthusamy (58), G Thavana Shree (10), R Thirumoorthy (43) of Namakkal, K Appu alias Murugesan (60) of Namakkal and the car’s driver A Santhosh of Edappadi.

Police said a commuter passing by called for help for the three survivors in the minivan. G Sakunthala (27), P Thirumurugan (29) of Salem as well as M Dhanapal (36) were shifted to the Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said they are recovering.

