Armed reserve infrastructure to come up in Tenkasi soon: DGP

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Inspecting the construction progress of the new district police office on Sunday, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu said infrastructure for the Armed Reserve would also come up in Tenkasi soon. Superintendent of Police ET Samson accompanied him.

"The new police unit for Tenkasi district was established after the bifurcation of combined Tirunelveli district. The district police office, which is under construction, will have offices for officials and also a cyber police station. A site for the construction of armed reserve, stadium for parade and ordnance depot has been identified," he said.



Talking about security in districts' borders, Babu said the state police are closely monitoring check posts in Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni and Coimbatore through CCTV cameras. "Sufficient police personnel have been deployed in these check posts. Whenever required, we will send additional force to the borders," he said.



The DGP said the police would soon make the state drug-free. "We have arrested 20,000 ganja peddlers so far and frozen the bank accounts of 2,000 suspects. About 750 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act. 80% of drug-related activities have declined. In the limits of many police stations, drug-related activities have been completely eradicated. Some districts will soon declare themselves as drug-free zones," he said. The DGP, accompanied by Tirunelveli SP, P Saravanan, conducted a surprise inspection at Cheranmahadevi police station and gave various instructions to the police personnel.

