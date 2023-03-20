Drunken brawl claims two lives in Coimbatore city

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Drunken brawls claimed two lives in different incidents in Coimbatore on Saturday night. Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday.

According to police, in the first incident, Kalamani (55), a daily wage labourer, was arrested at Naickanur near Periyanaickenpalayam after she allegedly murdered her husband, R Selvaraj (60). Around 9 pm on Saturday, Selvaraj arrived at the house in an inebriated state and engaged in a wordy quarrel. He then reportedly started to assault her as she denied money to him to buy liquor.

Kalamani allegedly assaulted Selvaraj with a stone on his head and caused severe injuries. Selvaraj fainted at the spot and neighbours alerted 108 ambulance services. The health staff who visited the spot checked the status of Selvaraj and declared him dead.

In another incident, a 33-year-old daily wage labourer was murdered, by a petrol bunk pump operator, at Vellalore in a drunken brawl. T Gopinath (33), a daily wage labourer, was residing at Kakkan Street in Valliyammaipuram near Vellalore used to consume alcohol on weekends with his friend Muniyappan was a pump operator in a petrol bunk.

On Saturday evening, the duo consumed liquor with their friends and dispersed in the night. While returning, a heated argument broke out between the duo and they assaulted each other. Muniyappan allegedly stabbed Gopinath in the chest with a knife.

