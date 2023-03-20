Home States Tamil Nadu

Eliminate money power from politics: Annamalai

 “I also told the leaders that If we commit the mistakes being committed by others we cannot claim ourselves as a party with a difference.”

Published: 20th March 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said his two years stint in his present post has given him the confidence to usher in clean, honest politics in Tamil Nadu as the people of the state are waiting for the big change. 

“Let the 2024 Lok Sabha elections be the foundation for clean politics,” Annamalai said, adding that already started discussing the ‘high cost’ politics in Tamil Nadu with the senior leaders in the party.  “I also told the leaders that If we commit the mistakes being committed by others we cannot claim ourselves as a party with a difference.”

Annamalai said this when asked about his remarks made at a BJP meeting a few days ago. However, he clarified that he has no power to speak about the alliance since the national leadership of the BJP will decide about that. “Politics should not have money power. If this basic principle is not there, a change cannot be ushered in even after 1,000 years. I started discussing this view with my party colleagues, I will talk about this in a more vigorous manner in the coming days,” he added.

“When we say the candidates put up by our party will not pay even a single rupee to the voter, there is a vote bank for that.  If I have to continue in politics, I have to tread this path. I don’t want to change myself. There is no necessity for me to continue in politics by changing this view,” Annamalai added.

“All parties do whatever they think is right in their political journey.  I travelled across the state for two years and I firmly believe that the people of Tamil Nadu are awaiting a political change - clean politics and a party that does not pay for the votes,” Annamalai said. 
 

