EPS contests AIADMK general secretary poll unopposed; Madras HC will decide verdict

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Edappadi K Palaniswami was the sole contender for the post of AIADMK general secretary of when the deadline for filing nomination was over at 3 pm on Sunday. In all, over 220 nominations were received till Sunday in the name of EPS but none contested his candidature. The announcement about the election of EPS as an unopposed candidate for the general secretary post could not be made due to the verdict of the Madras High Court.

The validity of the election hinges on the Madras HC verdict, which will be delivered on March 24, on the validity of the resolutions passed during the general council meeting held on July 11, 2022, as the present election was conducted based on the bylaws amended on that day. If the resolutions become valid, the election would also become valid.

Both, AIADMK led by EPS and the faction led by O Panneerselvam, celebrated the Madras HC verdict claiming it was a victory for them. They distributed sweets and burst crackers just after the verdict was given. AIADMK functionaries said the announcement about the election of EPS has been postponed by a few more days while leaders of the OPS faction are confident that the court would say the resolutions passed on July 11 last GC as invalid. A functionary from Thiruvallur and supporter of OPS, in a sarcastic tone indicating that the verdict only favoured EPS, said, “The HC’s verdict is akin to this: it allowed the wedding to be performed but not its consummation.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar denied charges by the OPS faction that EPS was acting in a hurry to conduct the general secretary election. He said the party needs a leader to make appropriate decisions at an appropriate time.

Responding to the charges levelled by OPS about the general secretary election, Jayakumar said the remarks made by OPS and Panruti S Ramachandran showed they were on the brink of frustration and specific words used by them proved they were not in their good senses.

“As far as OPS is concerned, only VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran have been his leaders. But after the death of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), he started speaking against them and demanded an inquiry commission on the death of Amma and demanded that the family of Sasikala should be kept out of the AIADMK,” he said. Jayakumar added that OPS had levelled charges as he was unable to digest the support EPS is enjoying among the AIADMK cadre.

