Nagai teacher gifts Avvaiyar booklets to wedding guests 

NAGAPATTINAM: A teacher from Nagapattinam has given away booklets with his explanations of Avvaiyar’s Aathichudi to the guests who attended his daughter’s wedding in Vedaranyam. The book was celebrated in the ongoing Avvaiyar government-organised festival happening from March 19 to 21 in Thulasiapattinam of Nagapattinam, where her only temple in the state is located.

The guests who attended the wedding of A Aarthi and C Balachandran on March 3 received the booklet from Aarthi’s father A Amirthalingam that contain the 109 legendary quotes of Tamil poet Avvaiyar and the explanations Amirthalingam wrote for them.

Amirthalingam works as a teacher at Panchayat Union Primary School in Aimur. “I wanted to write explanations for Avvaiyar’s Aathichudi and give them to people. I am glad it happened on the occasion of the Avvaiyar festival,” he said.



